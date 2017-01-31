31 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Woman, 43, 'Batters Boyfriend, 38, to Death' for Denying Her Sex

A Zimbabwean woman, 43, reportedly "battered her boyfriend to death" after he allegedly denied her sex.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, the court heard that the two, Nkosilathi Ncube, 38, and Florence Ncube had just returned from a "drinking spree" when the incident occurred on January 24 in Bulawayo's Njube suburb.

A misunderstanding reportedly ensued after Nkosilathi "refused to be intimate" with the accused, resulting in her attacking him.

The following morning, Florence was seen by the landlord washing the now deceased Nkosilathi. He had blood coming from his ear and froth oozing from the mouth.

The landlord notified the police, leading to Florence's arrest.

A postmortem indicated that Nkosilathi succumbed to a skull fracture, among other injuries.

Florence faced a murder charge.

Last year, another Zimbabwean woman was sentenced to 17 years behind bars after killing her "cheating" husband.

The woman fatally stabbed her husband after overhearing him telling his mother that he had a child out of wedlock.

