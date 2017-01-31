Nigeria: Youths Threaten to Bomb Kaduna Refinery If Suleiman Is Harmed

Kaduna — A group, the Southern Kaduna Youth Grassroots Movement (SKYGM), has threatened to blow up the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) plant in Kaduna if harm befalls Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire ministry.

Suleiman was invited for interrogation following his comments at a church service, allegedly calling on his members to attack herders within his church premises.

President of the SKYGM, Comrade Samuel Jirayi, in a statement yesterday, said youths in the area would no longer fold their arms while their communities were being attacked.

"We don't need to remind people that there is NNPC in our region, in Sabo Tasha (where the KRPC is located).

Although they are not producing, we may go ahead to blow it up in coordinated attack like the Niger Delta Militants," he stated, adding that after his group's emergency meeting, all its members endorsed the resolution, warning the federal government and the DSS it would be a call to violence if any harm should befall Apostle Suleiman.

"Apostle Suleiman must not be detained, oppressed and intimidated by the DSS ... It is clear to the world that the federal government does not want peace in Southern Kaduna, they will not protect our people and will not allow us defend ourselves," he said.