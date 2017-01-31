31 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Seeks SGF's Suspension Over Alleged Diversion of Funds

By Murtala Muhammed

Kano — A group, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has urged the Presidency to suspend the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal Babachir, over alleged diversion of funds meant for the rebuilding of the North-East.

Executive Director of CITAD, Yunusa Zakari Ya'u, at a press briefing in Kano yesterday, said that the Presidency was not handling the corruption accusation within its kitchen cabinet with seriousness despite the weighty evidence against the SGF by the Senate.

He said: "This would be sad for someone who has made a name as a man of integrity, committed to fighting corruption wherever. This has sadly thrown the anti-corruption agenda of the regime into disrepute. We believe the President can still retrieve it and there is only one way to do so; the immediate suspension of Babachir from office to face thorough investigation."

The group said the allegation against the SGF was no less different from that of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), adding that failure to commit Babachir to similar prosecution would amount to double-standard.

