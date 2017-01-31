Liberia: Naymote Trains Canvassers in Southeastern Liberia

Monrovia — In an effort to increase citizens' participation in the democratic processes in Southeastern Liberia, specifically the voters' registration process, the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections NAYMOTE with support from UNDP has completed training for canvassers as part of the CVE campaign for the upcoming VR process.

According to a release, the training, which is geared towards increasing citizen's understanding and participation in the VR process, took place in Rivergee, Maryland and Grand Kru counties.

NAYMOTE has embarked on several activities, namely: Identifying Local CSOs and volunteers in Rivergee, Grand Kru and Maryland Counties, Conducting training for civic educators (Local CSOs), Deploying canvassers, hosting coffee shop discussion on the VR process in project locations as well as increasing awareness through the institution's Mobile Call Center.

As part of the project, the institution has completed the identification of local CSOs in Rivergee, Maryland and Grand Kru in collaboration with NAYMOTE regional coordinator, Lawrence Myers and the National Elections Commission (NEC) county magistrates.

Twelve local CSOs were identified (four per county) and these CSOs have recruited 30 volunteers in each county to conduct CVE awareness on the voter education process.

On January 25, 2016, NAYMOTE, in collaboration the NEC magistrate in Rivergee County, conducted a Civic and Voters Education training on the Voter Registration Process for 30 canvassers (17 males and 13 females) at the NEC Conference Hall in Potupo District, Rivergee.

Canvassers represented at the training were recruited from several institutions including AMUANU for National Development (AND) from Webbo district #3, Peace Building Board from Kanweaken City, Rivergee United Christian Organization (RICO) from Potupo, district #2 as well as NAYMOTE volunteers from potupo, district #2.

The training was intended to strengthen the capacity of canvassers to conduct effective civic education for the VR process. Mr. Gbaye K. Synyenlentu, NEC Magistrate- Rivergee County welcomed participants at the training while Hon. Joseph Bohlen, Assistant Superintendent-Fishtown City, Rivergee County and Hon. Philip Jah-Former Superintendent, Fishtown City, Rivergee County gave special remarks.

The training was facilitated by Mr. Gbaye K. Synyenlentu, NEC Magistrate- Rivergee County and Joshua D. Cleon, Media/ Communications Officer / NAYMOTE.

The first presentation was done by Joshua D. Cleon, Media/ Communications Officer / NAYMOTE on the topic: "Understanding the 2017 Voters Registration Process, legal reliance for the Voter Registration, CVE messages approved by NEC, and procedures for voters' registration" while the second presentation was done by: Mr. Gbaye K. Synyenlentu, NEC magistrate on the topic: "Mainstreaming gender in the 2017 Voters Registration Process".

The training deepened participants understanding on the 2017 Voters registration process and strategies for conducting effective Civic and Voters Education.

NAYMOTE also educated participants on the frequently asked questions about voters' registration developed by NEC as well as distributed copies to all of the canvassers.