Liberia Airport Authority Admits Fault With Runway Lights

Monrovia — Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has termed as untrue reports that SN Brussels airline could not land at the Roberts International Airport because the runway lights were off.

In a press release, the airport authority said, "Liberia Airport Authority would like to clarify to the general public that contrary to media reports that there are serious issues with the Runway and Power outage at the Roberts International Airport, causing the cancellation of SN Brussels and other commercial flights, that these reports are untrue and far from the actual facts," LAA said in a release.

LAA further stated that problem with the runway lighting system was as a result of technical fault.

"There was a technical glitch with the Runway Lighting system, of which our airline operators had prior notice and informed through our "Notice To Airmen" (NOTAM) promulgation network," the release intimated.

According to the LAA, the problem is not unique to Liberia, adding that it is common in such field.

"It is noteworthy that in an environment such as ours, these technical faults and glitches are common not only in Liberia, but within the sub-region and airports around the world," the release noted.

The current Runway Rehabilitation Project includes the Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) systems will provide a long-term solution and replace the current system that is over 30 years old.