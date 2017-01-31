Ghana: Union Advocates Overhaul of Transport Industry

Kumasi — The Private Transport Association of Ghana (PTAG) has called for an overhaul of the transport industry.

Stakeholders have, therefore, been asked to consider proper management, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of the operations of the industry, towards the required improvement in the sector. The recommendation comes after the identification of critical issues which have brought the industry to its lowest ebb.

Mr. Owusu Akyaw Asamoah, National President of the Association, in a statement, said the situation where cargo vans are converted into passenger vehicles at the time of inspection and licensing, and the introduction of the issuance of driving licenses to educated drivers have impaired development in the transport sector.

He mentioned speed ramps, high cost of road fund and tolls, lack of security and increased axle weight points, and disrespect as some issues which have hampered the road transport industry.

Mr. Owusu Akyaw has called for the enforcement of the institution of seat belts in commercial vehicles in line with the Road Traffic Regulations L. I. 2180, 2012 to save lives and property on the roads.

He blamed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for rejecting the licensing of imported vans, thus resulting in the conversion of such vans into passenger vehicles, which do not have the requisite original seating systems for seat belts to be fitted to conform with DVLA standards.

He suggested that rebuilding of roads, installation of road signs to check over-speeding, good driving skills, and official test on usage and management of roads before licenses are issued out to drivers as a means of addressing the spate of accidents on the roads.