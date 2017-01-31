Ghana: Nana Addo Urged to Operationalise Boankra Port

Kumasi — A New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth leader has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give priority to the Boankra Inland Port project on his development agenda.

Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, popularly known as NTK, who made the appeal on behalf of the youth and party supporters of the ruling party in the Ejisu Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region, said the project, when completed, would create a lot of job opportunities for both the skilled and unskilled youth in the municipality in particular, and at the regional and national levels generally.

He pointed out that mass unemployment was one major challenge confronting the new government nationwide, including Ejisu Juaben, adding that completing and making the Inland Port project operational would be a plus for the NPP government.

The Chief Patron and acting Chief Patron of the Spiritan University and Midland College of Health for TESCON respectively, and a campaign team member for the 7th December elections, reminded the government that the operationalisation of the Boankra Inland Port was one of the key campaign messages of the party within the Municipality.

He accused the NDC of being insensitive to the plight of the people for not completing the project.

Mr. Twumasi further observed that one of the factors that led to the humiliating defeat of the NDC was a result of the government's failure to fulfill its numerous promises.

He, however, acknowledged that the NPP, unlike the defeated NDC, always has the welfare of the people at heart, and will never disappoint them, especially under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Twumasi also pointed to the poor leadership Ghanaians experienced under the NDC, besides the open corruption and leadership failures of the various MMDAs.

He has, therefore, advised the President and his team to do due diligence when appointing persons to represent the President and the NPP government at the various MMDAs, especially that of the Ejisu Juaben Municipality.

Mr. Twumasi explained that Ghanaians, and for that matter constituents of the Ejisu Juaben, expect a lot from the President and the NPP government, and as a result, will need a committed and dedicated Chief Executive to champion the development cause of the Municipal Assembly.

He said, apart from one's loyalty to the party, the appointment body must also take into consideration an individual who has the general welfare of the citizens at heart.

The youth leader further argued that in order to avoid the wealth acquisition syndrome among public office holders, the preferred candidate must be a self starter, innovative and someone who fully buys into the "people's first" development agenda of the President.

Mr. Twumasi also reminded the President to consider the manifesto promise of ensuring equal opportunities for the appointment of persons with disabilities into public offices.

He cautioned that aspirants should be prepared to assist whoever is appointed to serve as MCE for the government to succeed.