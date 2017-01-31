31 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Set to Play in Umlazi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Following the success of their 2016 township tour which saw them play matches in Umlazi, Clermont and Kwa-Mashu, the Sharks have announced that they will be playing a Super Rugby warm-up clash against the Cheetahs this Friday in Umlazi.

The main match will take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 18:30.

This is the Sharks' first "hit-out" since the conclusion of last year's Currie Cup tournament and comes on the back of a rigorous 11-week pre-season training block.

Fans will get an opportunity to see their favourites, led by captain Pat Lambie, and get to witness first-hand the results of the team's hard work over the past few weeks.

"We are looking forward to the match on Friday. We've had a gruelling pre-season programme and the energy and enthusiasm shown on the practice field has been fantastic," said coach Rob du Preez.

"The players are eager to get the season started and it is also an opportunity for the coaching team to test combinations and see how the players go in the match.

SuperSport has confirmed that the main match will be broadcast live at 18:30.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ruling Party Laments 'Regrettable' Decision to Re-Admit Morocco into AU

The ANC on Tuesday described as "regrettable" the African Union (AU)'s decision to re-admit Morocco into the regional… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.