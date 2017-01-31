South Africa: Sharks Set to Play in Umlazi

Following the success of their 2016 township tour which saw them play matches in Umlazi, Clermont and Kwa-Mashu, the Sharks have announced that they will be playing a Super Rugby warm-up clash against the Cheetahs this Friday in Umlazi.

The main match will take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 18:30.

This is the Sharks' first "hit-out" since the conclusion of last year's Currie Cup tournament and comes on the back of a rigorous 11-week pre-season training block.

Fans will get an opportunity to see their favourites, led by captain Pat Lambie, and get to witness first-hand the results of the team's hard work over the past few weeks.

"We are looking forward to the match on Friday. We've had a gruelling pre-season programme and the energy and enthusiasm shown on the practice field has been fantastic," said coach Rob du Preez.

"The players are eager to get the season started and it is also an opportunity for the coaching team to test combinations and see how the players go in the match.

SuperSport has confirmed that the main match will be broadcast live at 18:30.

Source: Sport24