30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Property Wars - the Battle for the Soul of Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Cape Town is booming, with million-rand developments going up all over its centre. The city has been ranked as one of the top cities in the world for foreign direct investment: a feather in the cap of its investment arm, Wesgro. But tensions are mounting over what this development means for those displaced or otherwise affected by the property projects. As Cape Town moves forward, are its residents being left behind? By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Ordinary people in Cape Town are losing their right to live in the city in peace," says Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association chairman Osman Shaboodien with passion. "As communities, we are slowly being moved out, for developers to run rampage."

Shaboodien's sentiments are being echoed by working-class people all over Cape Town's centre. The now ubiquitous sight of cranes and earthmovers is evidence that Cape Town is experiencing a development boom. But what residents like Shaboodien want to know is: development for whom?

"Within Harbour Arch's vibrant pedestrian-friendly precinct you will find all your daily needs - restaurants, cocktail bars, shopping, hotels, banking, medical services, health clubs, entertainment and so much more," runs the marketing blurb for a massive new development on Cape Town's Foreshore.

When...

South Africa

Ruling Party Laments 'Regrettable' Decision to Re-Admit Morocco into AU

The ANC on Tuesday described as "regrettable" the African Union (AU)'s decision to re-admit Morocco into the regional… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.