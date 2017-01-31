31 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Enver Surty Hands Over Library to Freedom Park Primary School, 31 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Mr Enver Surty will today, 31 January 2017 handover a library to Freedom Park Primary School in Devland, Johannesburg. This is the 24th library donated by Hyundai, Imperial and Ukhamba Community Development Trust.

Hyundai, Imperial and Ukhamba Community Development Trust have converted a room in the school, equipped it as a library and are also providing a library assistant.

The department is implementing plans to improve access to reading and information resources by building and refurbishing school libraries around the country in support of the department's Read to Lead campaign.

Also in attendance will be the Chairman and Trustees of Imperial and Ukhamba Community Development Trust, Managing Director of Hyundai South Africa Mr. Niall Lynch and Bella Eunji and Jinho Ki from the Hyundai Motor Corporation in Korea.

Members of the media are invited to attend the library handover.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

