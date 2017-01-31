South Africa: 'Sexual and Reproductive Rights Should Always Be Fought For'

analysis

It is men who are critical of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, say eminent African women at the African Leaders' Summit on Safe Legal Abortion in Addis Ababa, where a South African delegation is championing the issue of sexual and reproductive rights.

This past week I was in Addis Abba at the African Leaders' Summit on Safe Legal Abortion. In the room were an impressive group who were senators, judges, ambassadors, ministers of health, Members of Parliament, technical advisors, special rapporteurs, commissioners, special envoys, academics, activists and health providers who came from all corners of our continent. Our own Minister Bathabile Dlamini had been invited to the meeting, but could not attend because of commitments in South Africa.

Coming from South Africa, I was listening out for any mention of our African Union chair, Dr Nkhosazana Dlamini-Zuma. In particular I was curious about her legacy given that she is moving out of office and the attention she has been receiving given her possible nomination as president of the ANC. As a person who works in sexual and reproductive justice, I have worked around her in a number of settings.

I first met her in Parliament in 1995 during the long and thorough public...