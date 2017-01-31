30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Trial By Fire for Health Ombud

analysis

The new Health Ombud begins office with a trial by fire, pitted against powerful forces that do not want him to fulfil his mandate because his doing so endangers them. By JOHN STEPHENS.

The newly-appointed Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, will soon face the first test of his recently-established office. On Wednesday February 1, 2017, he will release the report of his investigation into the deaths of mental healthcare users, who the Gauteng health department removed from a well-established facility, Life Esidimeni, and sent to unprepared and risky "community-based" facilities. It is his office's first major public act and it is a trial by fire - he is pitted against powerful forces that do not want him to fulfil his mandate because his doing so endangers them.

For the families who lost loved ones and the patients who remain in danger, we need the Health Ombud to succeed in fulfilling his mandate. For the good of the healthcare system at large, we need the Office of Health Care Standards Compliance and the Health Ombud to be strong institutions. On February 1, 2017, we will witness the ombud set the course for the future of these important institutions. The ombud's trial...

