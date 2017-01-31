South Africa: Does the Right to Protest On Private Property Trump the Rights of Property Owners?

analysis

After a group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) activists held a silent protest outside Soweto's Grace Bible Church on Sunday, some people argued on social media and on radio talk shows that the protest violated the religious rights of the church and its congregants. This argument raises interesting questions about the right of individuals or groups to protest on private property. It may come as a surprise to some that the rights of demonstrators and protesters will often trump the rights of congregants and the church.

Members of Soweto's Grace Bible Church have defended the church against accusations that it promotes discrimination against members of the LGBTI community by invoking their constitutional right to freedom of religion. According to this view, the Grace Bible Church has a right to promote its view on homosexuality, which means that criticism of the church constitutes an impermissible attack on the religious freedom of the church and its congregants.

The church and its members have sought to avoid any discussion on the merits of its beliefs, thus wrongly conflating what one has a right to do with what is morally right. But as the right to freedom of religion does not...