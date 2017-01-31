31 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Does the Right to Protest On Private Property Trump the Rights of Property Owners?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Pierre De Vos

After a group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) activists held a silent protest outside Soweto's Grace Bible Church on Sunday, some people argued on social media and on radio talk shows that the protest violated the religious rights of the church and its congregants. This argument raises interesting questions about the right of individuals or groups to protest on private property. It may come as a surprise to some that the rights of demonstrators and protesters will often trump the rights of congregants and the church.

Members of Soweto's Grace Bible Church have defended the church against accusations that it promotes discrimination against members of the LGBTI community by invoking their constitutional right to freedom of religion. According to this view, the Grace Bible Church has a right to promote its view on homosexuality, which means that criticism of the church constitutes an impermissible attack on the religious freedom of the church and its congregants.

The church and its members have sought to avoid any discussion on the merits of its beliefs, thus wrongly conflating what one has a right to do with what is morally right. But as the right to freedom of religion does not...

South Africa

Ruling Party Laments 'Regrettable' Decision to Re-Admit Morocco into AU

The ANC on Tuesday described as "regrettable" the African Union (AU)'s decision to re-admit Morocco into the regional… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.