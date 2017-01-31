South Africa: False Remedy - Hate Speech Bill - Alarm At Dangers and Pitfalls As First Deadline Closes

analysis

On Tuesday the first window of opportunity for public comments on the controversial Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill closes. On Monday PEN SA, which represents writers, editors and translators, expressed deep concern at the dangers posed by the bill which, in its current form, threatens and criminalises freedom of expression. Also, the fractured political climate in which the hate speech provisions were tagged onto the bill, released in in October last year, has raised concerns that it can be used to silence and jail government critics. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The threat of potential repression and a jail term make for strange bedfellows.

Shortly after Minister of Justice Michael Masutha published the Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crime and Hate Speech Bill (a decade in the making) in October last year, Advocate Nadine Badenhorst, legal representative for Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) - which claims it is a "voice for the Christian Church in South Africa" - wrote that the Bill in its current form would "muzzle" believers from "preaching, teaching or speaking 'controversial' Scriptures and issues like abortion, creationism, euthanasia, prostitution, sexual immorality".

Badenhorst rather shrilly warned that the fear then was that...