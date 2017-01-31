South Africa: Cricket - of Mountains and Molehills and Recruitment of New Head Coaches

analysis

Over the weekend, Cricket South Africa let slip that they will "begin the recruitment process for the appointment of a head coach to take charge after the UK tour". The news left a few brows furrowed. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Over the weekend, while South Africa were busy dishing out another hiding to a hapless Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa sent out a press release announcing that its council had accepted a bunch of recommendations by its board in light of the domestic review.

It was typical press-release-speak, with the key takeaway being that the six franchise system will be retained. Except for one paragraph. Buried at the bottom, beyond the platitudes, lurked the following line: "The Board of Directors also resolved to commence the recruitment process for the appointment of the Proteas Head Coach to take charge after the tour to the UK until after the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup."

Taken in isolation, that statement is fairly innocuous, but this is elite level sport and nothing is ever simple. The statement says a lot without really saying anything, and later that day, AB de Villiers, back at the helm of the ODI team after a long injury...