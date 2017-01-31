South Africa: Security Clusterf*** Percent - the ANC Lekgotla's Hidden Agenda

analysis

With these guys, it pays to read the small print. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Imagine the following four points constituted the entire "Fighting Crime and Corruption" platform curated by the maniacs currently in possession of the US of A:

Government must lead in securing all national key points using our security services.

Congress* should expedite the passing of the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill to ensure the establishment of a fully-fledged Border Management Agency.

Damage to state property must be categorised as a serious offence punishable by a long-term sentence. There must be increased community awareness and participation to defend constitutional gains on the right to protest and government must implement the resolution to establish the Government Security Agency to ensure that all state infrastructure are secured by the Agency.

Corruption, in both the public and private sectors, undermines governance and the rule of law, as well as the authority and credibility of government institutions. Government must expedite the integrated anti-corruption strategy, enhance the co-ordination of all anti-corruption agencies and improve the remuneration of corruption fighting personnel.

That's it. Four bullet points of such extraordinary vagueness that they could lead to a terrifying, if bingeable, dystopian Netflix series.

Were this list...