South Africa: 'Call Me Smiley Scissor Hands' - Anika Smit Murder Accused to Cellmates

He wants to be called "Smiley Scissor Hands" and has "two hands dripping with blood" tattooed on his chest.

Netwerk24 reported that this is what André van Wyk told his cellmates in prison according to a statement by the investigating officer in the Anika Smit case, Lieutenant Colonel Mike van Aardt.

The statement was read in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Tuesday during Van Wyk's bail hearing.

Van Wyk has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Smit in 2010. He handed himself over to police in September 2016 and made a confession.

He now claims it was a false confession.

Van Aardt said in his statement that Van Wyk had walked into the police station at 07:15 on September 17, 2016, and said he had murdered Smit.

Van Aardt was then called in.

"The accused told me the same verbally when I arrived. I took a warning statement from him and that same afternoon he confessed in front of a magistrate. The next day, he confirmed his confessions to me and confirmed that his confession in front of the magistrate was correct," Van Aardt's statement reads.

"I questioned him again on September 21. He denied everything then and alleged he was threatened to hand himself over."

Van Aardt followed up on this new "information" and got CCTV footage from the place in Mountain View where Van Wyk said he was threatened.

The footage of the accused with the man and woman he claimed threatened him is about 15 seconds long. In it, Van Wyk can be seen approaching the woman and the man wags a finger at him. Van Aardt said it looked like Van Wyk was making advances on the woman.

In November 2016, one of Van Wyk's cellmates told of certain "confessions" he had made to fellow inmates.

Van Wyk was at school with Smit and he told his cellmates he had "written on his school desk that he had killed her".

In 2013 the accused was the victim of a robbery. He alleged in counselling sessions afterwards that someone suspected he committed the murder and if he found out who was trying to frame him, there would be trouble.

He also allegedly told people things that "partially" connected him to the crime scene.

"His confessions and stories place him at the scene, he confessed to killing the deceased and placing an object in her private parts and removed her hands because she had scratched him," Van Aardt said in his statement.

'Led police by the nose'

He said he feels Van Wyk has "honesty problems".

He allegedly stole an exam paper at school as well as his mother's wedding ring.

He also kept changing his version of Anika's murder.

Van Aardt said Van Wyk told people how he had "led the police by the nose" by withdrawing his confession.

"In his own version he admitted to many violent acts: He set a cat on fire, got into fights and told fellow inmates they were safe because he couldn't rape or murder them or cut their hands off in jail.

Smit, a Grade 11 pupil at Gerrit Maritz High School, lived with her father Johan Smit at the time of her death.

On the day of her murder, she stayed home from school because of an ear infection. She was raped, her throat was slit and her hands were cut off. Her hands have still not been found.

Van Wyk was sent for evaluation at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital late last year.

His bail hearing continues.

