Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Shall We Talk About Over Dinner?

analysis By Kalim Rajab

Crossing swords with family at mealtimes has become a reality in the Trumpian age.

In these times of such intense political upheaval, what impact have they had on your personal relationships? Have your friendships or familial bonds ruptured from the fallout caused by Brexit and Trump?

While this may be an abstract question for us South Africans living far from the action, the point was driven home to me in a way I had not expected - or ever dared think possible. I have a close relative living in America who, it turns out, voted for Trump. Not half-heartedly, mind you, but with deliberate intent.

How to react to this? My relative has lived in America for over 40 years, in a part of America known as the Mid-West but disparagingly known to us snobbish liberals as The Dark Heart of America. It is Republican country, the inner heartland where a deep religiosity abides, where conservatism is a proud tradition, where a hard work ethic is a prized virtue and one with an instinctive suspicion of Washington elites. This is country where, as Lyndon Johnson would have put it, "the people know when you're sick and care when you die."...

