South Africa: Police On Court Case of Fuel Thieves

Five suspects on dock for stealing R5 million worth of fuel

The Serious Commercial Crime unit of the Hawks has piloted an intelligence driven operation over the past weekend and arrested five suspects for fraud and theft of petroleum estimated to the value of R5 million.

Sandile Sikhosana (46), a Franchisee at Engen Tembisa Convinient Centre and his daughter, Nompumelelo Sikhosana (27), who are executives at Langlaagte Engen Depot allegedly created false fuel order forms to sell on black market for personal gain. The truck drivers, Lucky Sikhosana (46), Jackson Motlhowa (51), and Zwelibanzi Sibeko (46) assisted with loading fuel into the delivery trucks and transported it to service stations around Gauteng including Engen Tembisa Convinient Centre between 2012 and 2014.

The suspects have appeared before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 30 January 2017 for fraud and theft and their case has been postponed to 21 February 2017 for further investigation.

Sandile and Nompumelelo Sikhosana were granted bail of R10 000 each, Lucky Sikhosana and Jackson Motlhowa got a R5000 bail. Zwilbanzi Sibeko was due to pay R3000 bail.

More arrests are eminent.

