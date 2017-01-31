Ghana: Man,37, Hacked to Death, Left With Intestines 'Gushing Out'

A 37-year-old man was reportedly hacked to death by unknown assailants while taking a nap at his home in Ghana's Volta region.

According to Ghanaweb, Philip Ahorsu was having siesta when the unknown invader broke into his room and attacked him with a machete, "leaving severe multiple wounds on him, before fleeing".

Ahorsu was allegedly found unconscious with his intestines "gushing out".

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police were still investigating.

A similar incident was reported in February last year. Graphic online.com said a woman's body was found inside her house after unknown assailants allegedly strangled her while asleep.

Ama Kyerewa was believed to be in her early 40s and was sleeping with her two daughters when the incident occurred.

The woman's body was found by her neighbours.

Source: News24