Ethiopia: Council Refers Youth Fund to House, Approves Regulations

The Council of Ministers referred the Draft Proclamation Providing for the Establishment of the Revolving Youth Fund to the House of People's Representatives (HPR).

The Council, on its 21st_deliberations held Friday, also approved regulations that introduce financial inclusion strategy, mining activities, and Foreign Service.

In a press release it sent to ENA, the Council of Ministers said the draft proclamation for the establishment of revolving youth fund is crucial as it provides financial and technical support for the youth so as to enable them actively participate in development and ensure their benefits.

Noting the need for the establishment of a 10 billion Birr revolving youth fund, the Council referred the draft proclamation to the House of People's Representatives for approval.

Regarding the financial inclusion strategy, the Council noted that it is important to introduce inclusive strategy to promote saving, job creation, and stable financial system.

It said the strategy would also enable expand suitable financial products and services as well as destinations.

Following a thorough discussion, the Council approved the draft strategy with some amendments.

The regulation related to mining activities is the other draft regulation the Council has deliberated on and approved with some improvements.

The Council said the regulation would help implement proper licensing and administration system and improve investment in the sector.

The regulation is also expected to help manage projects based on principles of environmental protection and the well-being of the public.

The other regulation the Council deliberated on and approved regards Foreign Service.

It is aimed at building skilled diplomatic staff and introducing a human resource management system that matches to global practices.