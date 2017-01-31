Ethiopia: Algeria, Zambia to Establish Joint Commissions With Ethiopia

Algeria and Zambia have expressed readiness to establish joint commissions with Ethiopia to further deepen their relations in various spheres.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu had discussions with his Algerian and Zambian counterparts Friday.

Algeria's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Ramtane Lamamra said he had held fruitful talks about ways of further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"We will be preparing for the session of joint economic cooperation commission", he said, adding that the occasion was likely to produce a number of new agreements.

According to the minister, the political relation between Algeria and Ethiopia is excellent but economic relations need to be strengthened.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Workineh Gebeyehu said Ethiopia and Algeria have strong strategic partnership and they run similar agenda on international arenas.

He added that they, however, need to focus on additional works in economic integration and investment.

Dr.Workineh Gebeyehu also conferred with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba on ways of advancing bilateral cooperation.

During the discussion, Dr.Workineh said Ethiopia and Zambia have a historical relationship and are working together in international and regional agendas to make the African Union stronger.

He added that the first joint Ethio-Zambia ministerial commission will take place in March in Lusaka.

Dr.Workineh thanked the government and people of Zambia for the immediate release of the 147 Ethiopian illegal immigrants that were detained in Zambia.

Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Ethiopia has been a friend of Zambia from the time when the country got independence and Zambia has been a close ally of Ethiopia.

Minister Kalaba added that the two sisterly countries have been working together for the good of the African continent.