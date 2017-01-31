Africa: ARC Urges Member States to Actively Participate

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) indicated that active participation of member states will help to minimize the risk of disaster in the continent at early stage. ARC Director General Mohamed Beavogui told journalists yesterday that the agency's objective is to capitalize on the natural diversification of weather risk across Africa.

According to him, the system would allow countries manage their risks as a group in a cost efficient manner.

" The international system to respond to natural disaster is not timely and equitable as it should be. In this regard, ARC is the right solution for Africa."

The Director General said that using African Risk View (ARV) software countries would take early measure independently to minimize the risk

According to him, ARC utilizes modern financial mechanisms like risk pooling and risk transfer to establish the contingency financial activities.

The insurance mechanism that belongs to member states and the money circulating among African financial institutions can contribute to make resources available in time of disasters, he said.

According to him, in the first year of operation, four countries: Kenya, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal purchased 129 million USD in drought insurance coverage from ARC for a total of 17 million USD in premium cost.

So far, 32 African member states have signed the ARC Establishment Agreement, representing a transformative moment in African ownership to manage natural disaster risk more efficiently.

He said, countries will benefit from considerable capacity building support from ARC and the provision of actual finical tools to better support response in the event of disaster.

ARC is a specialized Agency of the AU that was established with a goal of providing member states with financial tools and infrastructure to improve their capacities, to better plan cope -up with extreme weather events and natural disasters