Ethiopia: Enhanced Diaspora Engagement to Transform Tourism

According to 2016 World Tourism Organization Tourism Highlights, there is an ever-increasing number of destinations worldwide and many destinations have opened up to, and invested in tourism, turning it into a key driver of socio-economic progress through the creation of jobs and enterprises, export revenues, and infrastructure development.

The tourism sector has experienced continued expansion and diversification to become one of the largest and fastest-growing economic sectors in several countries of the world. Many new destinations have emerged. International tourist arrivals have increased from 25 million globally in 1950 to 1186 million in 2015.

Likewise, international tourism receipts earned by destinations worldwide have surged from two billion USD in 1950 to 1260 billion USD in 2015, according to WTO.

International tourism now represents seven percent of the world's exports in goods and services, up from six percent in 2014, as tourism has grown faster than world trade over the past four years. As a worldwide export category, tourism ranks third after fuels and chemicals and ahead of food and automotive products. In many developing countries, tourism ranks as the first export sector.

However, the sector is not making as it would be in Africa and most notably for Ethiopia since it is the blessed nation with amazing natural, cultural, historical, and archaeological heritages. In fact, the tourism sector is improving in its development and making earning. thank to the attention given to the sector, tourism has boasted virtually uninterrupted growth over the past years.

Having registered the tangible heritages including natural attractions, manuscripts and reserves by UNESCO, Ethiopia is moving forward to offer the world incredible intangible heritages. The Geda System, Fiche Chambelala and Meskel are among the registered ones. Certainly, many more would join the UNESCO list.

The religious celebration of the Ethiopian Epiphany,Timiket is one of the colorful festivals and attractions that attest the rich cultural and religious potential of the country.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the tourist flow last fiscal year was close to one million and the revenue has also increased. Along the government effort all pertinent actors should work hard to increase tourist flow and boost the revenue. For instance, the Ethiopian diaspora could play significant role in promoting the cultural and religious festivals of the country.

Their engagement in tourism and hospitality industry is much anticipated. Sources indicate that some 350 diaspora are currently engaged in the sector. This number shows that their engagement is so limited. They

can involve in the areas of promotion, tour and travel operation, hotel service and other services in the industry. They have the opportunity to promote their country. By promoting their cultures, dressings and other tourism potentials in their host countries. They can be ambassadors in building and promoting the homeland.

Considering the potential of the sector in alleviating poverty and making the sector vibrant for better socio-economic benefits is not the mere assignment of the government rather the responsibility of all more importantly, for the diaspora.

The accessibility of potable water, road and standardized hotels and incentive packages and the expansion of airports are the some of the tangible infrastructure for those who are interested to engage in the sector.

Since most of the diaspora are living in advanced countries, they replicate the accumulated experience in their homeland. Most notably the peace and stability of the nation is an opportunity for tourism as they witnessed at the recent Timiket celebration.

Obviously, as the tourism sector engages many actors it requires concreted efforts of all actors. Smart partnership must be forged to benefit the best out of the sector. Making the sector vibrant and potential contributor of the national economy thereby realizing the transformation of the sector must be the priority agenda.

Therefore, the role and contribution of the Diaspora in realizing the national aspiration to become one of the best tourism destinations in Africa is greatly decisive. After all, for Diaspora, prompting their homeland is like a tango dance.