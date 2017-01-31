30 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Dangote Set to Diversify Investment in Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dangote
Aliko Dangote.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn conferred with the Nigerian business tycoon Aliko Dangote Friday.

During the course of the meeting, the premier assured the African billionaire that his government is fully committed to support the Group in the efforts towards diversifying its investments.

He said that government encourages companies such as the Dangote Group to engage in Ethiopia so as to boost employment opportunities and knowledge and technology transfer as well as economic development.

After the discussion, Dangote told journalists that he is ready to diversify his investments in Ethiopia."The Group is ready to engage in packaging and sugar investment in Ethiopia."

As Dangote Cement Factory has been importing cement bags from abroad for its products, costing it millions of dollars, he said.

The Group, which also engages in packaging, has decided to establish a huge packaging plant in Ethiopia over the coming few months to substitute imports, he added.

"We are also opening a very big factory to produce cement bags. We used to import all bags from abroad in millions. But right now we are going to establish the factory and actually to be ready in the next few months this year," he said.

Dangote also said that his company is looking at Ethiopia's sugar sector.

"We are also looking at the possibility of looking at other areas, sugar and others mainly agriculture, which we now discussed with government to move forward," he said.

According to Dangote , the violence occurred few months ago in parts of the country do not affect the Group's investment in Ethiopia.

"The objective of my trip to Ethiopia is to show the Prime Minister that we are not temporary investors. We are Ethiopian investors; we are actually Africans so we are part and parcel of Ethiopia. This sort of thing [the disturbance] does not really rattle us", Dangote said.

"But the main purpose of my trip to Ethiopia is to show the Prime Minister our commitment to continue to invest in Ethiopia," he said.

Regarding creating jobs, Dangote said his company would continue to diversify investments thereby create more jobs, saying it is the private sector's duty to create jobs.

"People do need to understand that government doesn't create jobs at all. Government will facilitate and put all the policies in place for people to create jobs. It is our own job as private sector to partner with the government and create jobs. They create policies and we create jobs. So that, I think it is a win- win situation," he said.

Dangote Cement is the biggest cement factory in East Africa and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Somali Elections and the External Interferences

A little-known think-tank in Ethiopia has recently raised a storm in the Somali political scene. It is striking how an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.