Ethiopia: Education Key to Harness African Youth Economic Dividend

The major pillars of this year's theme is providing the necessary training and other capacity building activities to African youth.

The African Union Commission said education and human resource development are tools that will expand the share of African youth benefits and participation in the continent's economic opportunities.

AUC Human Resources, Science and Technology Commissioner Dr. Martial De-Paul Ikounga said: "Education has a paramount importance to achieve this year's summit theme: ' Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investment in the Youth'."

The commissioner stated that developing youth skill by providing them with the necessary training and other capacity building activities are the major pillar of the theme.

Dr. Ikounga noted that the commission aimed at making progress in job creation and working together with African Development Bank and EU to support African countries efforts of human resource development.

He indicated successful discussion was held in Abidjan with EU leaders on ways the latter finance African governments investment to expand availability of educational institutions.

According to the commissioner, the finance is beneficial to support efforts of addressing mass emigration and brain drain as well as to reduce number of young Africans joining various ill-fated militant groups due to lack of hope and opportunities.

Dr. Ikounga stated that enhancing agricultural youth participation is also among AUC's target by capitalizing on its benefit to create mass employment.

He further affirmed commission's readiness to support African youth who opt to engage in finance and business sectors.

The commissioner called on African leaders to implement African Youth Charter and expand technical and vocational training institutions that would play a significant role to address the current high level of unemployment among African youths by equipping them with the desired skills.

Countries that registered outstanding performances expanding educational institutions and creating jobs would be recognized in the upcoming leaders' summit, to help others follow suit in human resource development.