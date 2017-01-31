Morocco Returns to the African Union Through the Main Gate - HM the King

Addis Ababa — HM King Mohammed VI said here on Tuesday that Morocco is returning to the African Union through "the main gate".

"Morocco is not returning to the African Union through the back door, but by the main gate. This is shown by the warm welcome extended to us today by our African brothers," the Sovereign said in a speech at the 28th African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa.

HM the King seized this opportunity to invite African nation to join Morocco's dynamism to give new impetus to the whole of Africa.

"It is time for Africa to benefit from Africa's wealth," the Monarch noted, adding that "we must work to enable our land, after decades of looting, to enter an era of prosperity."

"For a long time, we have looked elsewhere to seek help in making a decision, a commitment," HM the King said, adding that it is time for this tropism to be stopped.

Africa should be proud of its resources, its cultural heritage, its spiritual values, and the future should strongly support this natural pride, the Sovereign underlined.

Africa can and must validate, on its own, its elections and thus endorse its citizens' free choice, the Monarch said, noting that Africa has regulatory tools and legal institutions, such as Constitutional Councils and Supreme Courts, which can settle electoral disputes and appeals.

"Africa is governed today by a new generation of uninhibited leaders. They are working for the stability, political openness, economic development and social progress of their peoples," HM the King said.

"They are working with determination, resolve and conviction, without caring about being "graded" or assessed by the West," the Sovereign noted.

For several decades, the growth rates achieved in some countries in the North have not exceeded those in some African countries, HM the King said, adding that the failure of their opinion polls shows the extent to which they have lost their capacity to understand their peoples' aspirations.

"And yet, these countries with an ailing economy, a poor social situation and a weakening leadership, assume the right to impose their development model on us!," the Sovereign said.

"I repeat : I consider the notion of Third-worldism to be outdated!", HM the King said, adding that "such practices bear signs of economic opportunism: the respect and benevolence shown to a country should no longer depend on its natural resources and the profit expected!."

The kingdom of Morocco chose the path to solidarity, peace and union, the Sovereign said.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the development and prosperity of African citizens," the Monarch pointed out.

"We, peoples of Africa, have the means and the genius; together, we can fulfill the aspirations of our peoples," the Sovereign noted.