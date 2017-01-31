Liberia: Liberty Party 'Well-Positioned to Take Power in Liberia, Says Brumskine

Photo: Citizens for Brumskine

Liberian politician Charles Brumskine (file photo).

Liberty Party — One of the opposition political parties in Liberia - has put up a shock in the Monrovia with an unprecedented crowd of followers.

At the well-attended program marking the opening of the party's new Headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, the party's standard bearer says "Liberty Party is ready to win".

Cllr. Charles Brumskine said the Liberty Party is well positioned to take power from President Sirleaf.

The arrival of Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson at the party's headquarters sparked vibrant jubilation amongst partisans of the Liberty Party.

According to Sen. Johnson, he believes in collaboration, noting, "I believe in people of like minds. All oppositions in Nimba are invited in Nimba."

"I am in the spirit of the Ganta declaration Johnson: This leader of the regime, Madam Ellen Johnson sirleaf blatantly said she failed."

"We want all opposition to get UP out. Boakai and Sirlaf have nothing to offer you, they cannot reconsider out people" As he concluded his statement and leaves, the joyous crowd chanted his name "Prince Y. Johnson, Prince Y. Johnson".