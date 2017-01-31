Cameroon: Dr Epo Boniface Ngah - 'Target Non-Essential Purchasing of Goods and Services'

PhD in Economics, Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Economics and Management of the University of Yaounde II, Soa

What assessment can you make of government's effort to reduce wasteful expenditures?

Government expenditure is actually what government spends in order to execute its planned budget. This overall public spending by the government constitutes government's consumption, investment, and transfer payments. The Extraordinary Summit of Central African Head of States held on the 23 December 2016 on the Economic and Monetary situation in the CEMAC zone had as one of its main instructions the establishment of an appropriate budgetary policy by judiciously executing the budget and cutting unnecessary public spending given the current economic difficulties the CEMAC zone has recently been witnessing. In view of the above two points, the government therefore has to adopt measures and practices that reduce expenditures which are superfluous, especially some routine expenditures, under the component of government consumption. By reducing wasteful expenditures, the government can optimize budget management and the extra resources obtained could be channelled towards more productive activities to continue ameliorating our economy.

Thus, the Prime Minister's prescription following the cabinet meeting of Thursday 26th January 2017 to, amongst others, revise the official price list, reduce non-essential spending in the different ministries and rigorously respect budgetary proceedings are salutary efforts towards significantly reducing wasteful expenditures. Which are those activities to be targeted? Overall, the budget of Cameroon as promulgated on the 14th of December by the competent authority stands at about FCFA 4373,8 billion. About, 47 per cent is consecrated to routine expenditures and 53 per cent to government investments. Therefore, activities to be targeted should primarily constitute the non-essential purchasing of goods and services by vote holders under routine expenditures, materialised by its functioning budget. This is because investment spending is primarily aimed at creating future benefits or prosperity for the country by the government. Nonetheless, efforts should be made to focus on investments that can render the economy more robust and resilient, in order to continue sustaining growth. What should be done and by who for these efforts to bear fruit? Managing the budget and ensuring that the budget is properly executed is done by several actors.

Likewise, ensuring that government continues to foster efforts towards optimizing how the budget is executed with a view toward reducing wasteful expenditures should include these actors from the legislative branch, the judicial branch, the executive branch, the civil society and all other organs or institutions that are mandated to ensure the budget is properly executed. In this vein, the legislative branch with powers invested on them should control how government spends what is allocated and which efforts have been made to reduce wasteful expenditures through the various parliamentary sessions of the national assembly and the senate. Secondly, the judicial branch should ensure the strict respect of the law or laws taken to encourage the government's effort to reduce wasteful expenditures. Concerning the executive branch, the different individuals charged with running the different State institutions should ensure they respect prescriptions that guide how the budget is managed and adopt proactive management behaviours that rationalize budgetary executions. As for the civil society and other organs or institutions that are mandated to ensure the budget is properly executed, their role towards ensuring that government appropriately adhere to best practices is also essential.