Cameroon: Bilingualism and Multiculturalism - Adamou Ndam Njoya Welcomes Commission

It was last Friday during his new year wishes ceremony to the press

The President of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya says the current crisis rocking the South West and North West Regions of Cameroon can be resolved through dialogue and permanent consultation. He spoke at the CDU headquarters in Yaounde on January 27, 2017 during a double ceremony he organised to present 2017 New Year wishes to the press and also hold reflections and debates on selected topics within the framework of the Republican Days. Talking about the strike actions in the English-speaking parts of Cameroon with schools paralysed, he said dialogue was a solution.

He also called for the respect of the history of Cameroon in order to guide future actions. Dr Ndam Njoya said Cameroon's founding fathers left a great heritage of the English and French cultures whose evolution have to be taken care of and good aspects of each highlighted to produce Cameroon's originality. He welcomed the recently created National Commission for the promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. He stressed that the promotion of the values contained in the commission has to be the responsibility of everyone, stating that, «We are Cameroonians. » Back to the importance of the double ceremony, he said it was intended to bring together political officials, media practitioners and members of the civil society that all have complementary roles to play in society.

The ambition of the CDU was to inculcate republican values in the society in order to ensure success. Ndam Njoya called for the respect of the constitution, traditional values and other values that go to build a society of equity which is the bedrock of development. Topics presented and discussed within the framework of Republican Days were: Ethics and politics in traditional African societies; as well as faith and ethics in the face of family and social pressures in the process of national construction. Besides CDU officials and members, representatives of other political parties and the civil society also participated in the reflection.