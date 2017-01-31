Cameroon: Requisite Stringent Governance!

Wishes from within and without and even strict instructions from the highest authorities of the land for government functionaries to curtail fabulous lifestyles that drain the State of scarce resources at the detriment of common good seem to be yielding very little fruit. On several occasions notably; end-of-year nation's addresses, the Head of State has reiterated the necessity for vote holders to show proof of responsibility, discipline and to streamline public spending. Desisting from wasteful spending and for such funds to be channelled to the productive sectors of the economy is therefore the message being dished out over the years.

Unproductive ventures like excessive missions especially abroad, multiplicity of steering committees around development projects, irrelevant projects and seminars with all that they entail in terms of expenditures, have severally been decried. Haphazard and cash-draining operations like the use of fuel in public administrations is not the least of the 'destroyers.' Calls on quality of State expenditure keep coming in most public speeches and proponents say success could cushion the effects of the economic quagmire currently rocking the Central African Sub region, Cameroon inclusive, owing to the free fall in oil prices over the years.

That the Prime Minister, Head of Government again emphasised on the issue of streamlining public spending following the presentation of Finance Minister at last Cabinet meeting speaks of the necessity to sit up. And it couldn't have been otherwise given that Heads of State of the Central African Sub region recently met in Yaounde to seek contingency measures to the dwindling fortunes of the economies. Curtailing public expenditure featured prominently. Should such irrelevant expenditures (which benefit a small fraction of the population), not be downsized if not eliminated, then the scary structural adjustment with all the adverse effects especially to the masses, would be inevitable. Government chose the former and success is therefore imperative!

The PM at the last Cabinet meeting enjoined the Minister of Finance to "update the official price-list." So much needs to be done here and urgently too! Old habits, they say, die hard and vote holders who have been feeding fat from the cacophony may not readily give in to the operation. Fabricating expenditure lines through which funds could be drained from the State coffers, some would say, may be difficult with controls yet not impossible given the creativity of some vote holders especially when it comes to meeting selfish needs. Governance therefore absolutely needs to be rigorous! While excellence would need to be encouraged and compensated, stricter measures and their reinforcements are vital to block the way for State functionaries whose quest for easy wealth seem unbridled.