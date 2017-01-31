Cameroon: South West Region - Governor Visits Mutengene, Limbe Schools

Private and State-owned schools received the impromptu call of the chief executive of the Region.

As the South West Region awoke to ghost schools and cities again yesterday, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai decided to pay impromptu visits to some six Secondary and High schools in Mutengene and Limbe. For four hours, Okalia Bilai moved from GBHS Mutengene to the "Groupe Scolaire Ngula Lottin" passing through GHS, GBHS, "Espoir School Complex", and the "Ecole SONARA", all in Limbe. At the GBHS Mutengene, the Governor frowned at the absence of students urging the Principal to ask teachers to bring their own children to school. He advised the Principal to call Parent-Teacher meetings and educate them to send children to school because as he explained it is the future of children that is being jeopardised. The Principal, Mokoko Hannah, related incidences that had occurred in the school last 28 November whereby vandals invaded the school and caused stampede leading to students fleeing back home.

She said the situation was repeated in December and since then children have been scared to come to school. The Governor urged the school administration to immediately report such incidence to the Police or Gendarmes whose offices are quite near the school for protection. At GHS Limbe, the Governor observed total absence of students and told the Principal to seek advice from other schools that have been receiving however a small number of students. In all the schools visited by the Chief Executive, teachers were present. The Governor urged for the keeping of good attendance records to be preserved as he said, "There will be a tomorrow of this situation". In the meantime, the Francophone sections of Bilingual schools as well as purely Francophone schools are functioning.

The Governor rounded off his tour of schools reminding parents that exams are coming unfailingly and that politicians should not confuse children to abandon their studies. Meanwhile, the Governor is multiplying contacts with religious leaders to seek a lasting solution to the ghost schools. In the early morning of yesterday, a dozen of taxis were seen plying Buea streets many of them without number plates. Some bikes began to carry passengers up and down the mountainous city of Buea and helping workers to get to their offices. On the days when strike promoters have set out for the ghost town, for example Mondays and Tuesdays, school attendance drops to the lowest ebb but regains a bit of momentum when economic and social activities resume on Wednesdays.

Reaction

Bernard Okalia Bilai: "Children's Future Must Not Be Jeopardised"

South West Governor.

"Principals of schools should call PTA meetings to educate parents. Also, teachers should bring their children to school to set the example of good conduct. It seems that some teachers are leaving their homes and telling the children to stay there so they go and mark their names. The future of innocent children must not be jeopardised. There will be a tomorrow of this situation and the children will ask their parents why they did this to them"