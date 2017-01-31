Cameroon: Bamenda - Population Urged to Ignore Ghost Towns

Mezam Senior Divisional Officer inspires business community to ignore ghost town

Inhabitants of Bamenda and its neighbourhoods woke up to another ghost town experience on Monday, January 30, 2017 with shops and markets shut, taxis and commercial motorcycles were off the streets. A few courageous commercial bikes riders that ignored the ghost town were quick to retire into the quarters following reports of threats and assaults on their colleagues in some parts of the city.

The day was similar to previous ghost town days with most inhabitants remaining indoors while others trekked to respect appointments. Inhabitants appear at a loss how soon the ghost town calls will be history. Fear continues to dominate the population despite regular guarantee by the administration that the forces of law and order are around to ensure the security of people and property. Mezam Senior Divisional Officer (SDO), Pierre Rene Songa over the weekend encouraged the population to ignore the ghost town and give their business activities a chance.

At a meeting with traders, commercial motorcycles riders, taxi men, managers of financial institutions and other stakeholders , the SDO said the government cannot abandon the population to itself. Meanwhile; January 30, 2017 was another day without teaching and learning for the English subsystem of education. While the student population of the French subsystem of education increases by the day, English subsystem students continue to remain at home. In effect, the week started with more students and teachers for the French subsystem in GBHS Bamendankwe, GBHS Ntamulung, while the gates of lay private and denominational schools and colleges remained shut.