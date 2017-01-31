Sierra Leone: Mercer Street Police Post Praised

E S. Kargbo (Ask) — Residents within the Fourah Bay community have commended the work of police officers attached to the Mercer Street Police post for their steadfastness in executing police functions.

They said the officers have demonstrated high level of professionalism in minimizing crime rate in that community.

According to Sergeant Mary Deen, though it was difficult to curtail crime rate in the community, but through hard work, they were able to put the situation under control.

She disclosed that crimes such as phone snatching, gambling, cliques and armed robbery have reduced considerably in the community.

Martha Gaima, DPC 8877, reiterated that through collaboration, they had been able to reduce crime rate by exchanging information with residents in the community.

Abu Kanu, PC 13869, who serves as Station Sergeant at the police post, said they were able to accomplish their goal with the display of professionalism, dedication, and commitment.

Momodu Kargbo, who works with the community through the Police Partnership Board, said the strategies used to curtail crime rate in the community include, combination of police expertise and the law abiding youth in the various community