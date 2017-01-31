Liberia: Monrovia Club Breweries Take On FC Johansen Today

Liberia Football Association Cup champions, Monrovia Club Breweries FC, will entertain their Sierra Leonean F.A. Cup champion's counterpart, FC Johansen today in an international friendly clash at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

The two sides will use the clash as preparation for their respective Confederation of African Football (CAF's) competition.

Monrovia Club Breweries FC will represent Liberia in the CAF Confederation Cup after they were declared winners of the LFA Cup, while FC Johansen will represent Sierra Leone in the CAF Championship league.

Tuesday's match against Monrovia Club Breweries FC will be FC Johansen second international friendly encounter in the Liberia capital after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barracks Young Controllers (BYC) on Sunday.

George Mata gave the visitors an early lead as he opened the scoring within the opening sixteen minutes but Mark Paye converted a free ball into an empty net to leveled the scores 1-1 before Kateo Anderson converted a spot kick in the 47' minutes to ensure victory for the home side.

Tuesday's match will be the Sierra Leonean team last friendly encounter before heading home to take on FUS Rabat of Morocco on the 11th February, 2017 at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown and the return tie the following week in Morocco.