Sierra Leone: Cocaine Dealer On Le600 Million Bail

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh-Kamara last Friday granted Le600 million bail to one Foday Kamara, who was allegedly found with fourteen (14) bundles of cocaine.

Dr.Binneh-Kamara stated that the accused should produce two sureties in like sum and that the sureties should produce tittle deeds of reality in the Western area, adding that one of the sureties must produce a bank statement worth Le150 million.

He also ordered that sureties must produce National Identity Cards and must be residents in the Western Area.

Dr. Binneh-Kamara also committed the matter to the high court for further trial.

"I have been through the evidence in this matter. I am satisfied that the accused does have a question to answer pursuant to the offences as charged. I therefore commit the matter to the High Court for further trail," he ruled.

Earlier, Detective Police Constable 1344 Andrew Rhonko attached to the Transnational Organise Crime Unite, Murray Town, told the court that he was on duty on Friday December 30, 2016, upon intelligence received, he and some detective personnel went to the Safecon filling station at Lumley and conducted a drug interdiction exercise.

The witness explained that five bundles of white substance, which was forensically given to be cocaine, was arrested in the possession of the accused.

He said the accused concealed the cocaine in his black and gold wallet, adding that he later cautioned and questioned him (the accused) in respect of the substance and about its ownership.

He testified that the accused confessed that he was the owner and does sell it to earn his living.

The witness continued that the accused led the team to his residence at Bah Lane, off Regent Road, Lumley, where the team conducted a search and nine other bundles of cocaine were found.

"I immediately cautioned and questioned the accused in respect of the substance and about the ownership of the said substance and he confessed that he was the owner and does sell it to earn his living," he said.

DPC 1344 Rhonko stated that he later hand over the exhibit to the crime officer Inspector Mohamed Sebboh for safekeeping.