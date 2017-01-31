31 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Sellas Tetteh in Race for Black Stars Job

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars and newly appointed Liberty Professionals coach, Sellas Tetteh is leading the race to succeed Polish-Israeli coach, Avram Grant as head coach of Ghana senior national team, Black Stars.

According to reports from Ghana's local media, the Ghana Football Association has begun the search for Grant's replacement, to be announced after the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

And former Cameroon assistant, Ibrahim Tanko and Sellas Tetteh, who is currently in charge of Leone Stars, are leading the race for an indigenous coach to fill the vacant position in February.

Tetteh's recent appointment as head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals, was reported that he has resigned his post as caretaker coach of Sierra Leone's national team but the Sierra Leone Football Association secretariat debunked such report, stating the he was still the head coach of the country's national team.

The former Ghana U-20 World Cup winning coach was in August, 2015, appointed as Leone Stars caretaker boss after an agreement between the Sierra Leone and Ghana football associations was reached.

However, a possible appointment as the Black Stars coach will see the gaffer drop the Sierra Leone job. The Black Stars have already been drawn in Group F with Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

