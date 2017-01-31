31 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Former President to Feed 2, 000 People

By Alusine Samuel Kargbo

Former President of Sella Development for Education and Progress (SeDEP), now adviser to the organisation, Makah Jalloh, has unveiled his plans to feed the entire SeDEP membership that would be in Makeni on 18th February, 2017.

In an interview with this medium, Makah Jalloh acknowledged the tough economic situation facing the people in the country, which he said prompted him to take the responsibility of entertaining the entire membership during exhibition of the planned activities of the organisation in Makeni.

He urged members to be committed and abide by the rules and regulations that govern the organisation and further appealed to all members to make sacrifices in the interest of the organisation.

Being the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Makah FC for the past years, he said he was now giving the opportunity to the upcoming ones to follow his footsteps.

Ambassador Alimamy T. Bangura, Director of Programmes, said he was charged with the responsibility to ensure that all planned activities were successfully implemented and all SeDEP members go to Makeni and return home safely.

SeDEP's acting President, Laima A.K. Dumbuya, said the aim was to bring members together and help build a cordial relationship amongst the different branches in the country.

