Gambia: Family Mourns Soldier Tumani Jallow Amid Uncertainty of Life

The family of Lance Corporal Tumani Jallow, a plain clothes state guard soldier close to former President Yahya Jammeh have begun mourning the presumed death of the young officer amid uncertainty that he is alive after months of disappearance without trace.

Amoro Kebbeh, uncle of the victim while talking to this reporter said his nephew who is about 28 years old was enrolled in the army 6 years ago, indicating that he went missing on the 15th August, 2016 after he was arrested at work.

He said they could not find out what led to his arrest and disappearance from official source.

The uncle explained, "we have tried to find him by visiting so many detention centres in the country such as the NIA headquarters in Banjul, Mile II Prisons and Janjangbureh Prison but we could not find him."

He said the pressure on the family went even higher when they realized that he was not part of those released by the new government recently.

"Right now people have begun paying condolences to the family because it is highly believed that he was killed. This is because we conducted search on all the places and the authorities said they don't see him so the family made charity for him," he expressed in a sorrowful tone.

He said the 28 old was not married, but was a responsible personality.

"We are very much sad and concerned about his disappearance," he decried.