Gambia: Momentum Mounting As Wrestling Congress Beckons

Stakeholders are getting fired-up ahead of the much anticipated Gambia Wrestling Association's congress.

Congress, due February 4th at the Independence Stadium Friendship Hostel, will see delegates usher in a new head following the disbandment of the Matarr Jarju-led leadership who'd spent four years on the hot-seat.

However, in spite of closeness of the Election Day, no one person has come out to make public their candidature since announcement that National Sports Council will be overseers of the congress with delegates also keeping their cards to their chest.

The arena was initially billed to be opened October 15th last year but was being delayed by friction between stakeholders and the former executive, with the former accusing Matarr's leadership of a raft of vices among them, mismanagement of funds and overstaying their welcome in power.

The wrestling fraternity faces a tough race against time with three months to closure of the season. Meaning, nomination of candidates vying for the vacant positions will be done on Election Day, this Saturday to save time.

Foroyaa Sport however understands that Modou Faye, president of the Wrestling Managers' Association and pictured above, is one of those interested in the presidency.