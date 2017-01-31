31 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Momentum Mounting As Wrestling Congress Beckons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Stakeholders are getting fired-up ahead of the much anticipated Gambia Wrestling Association's congress.

Congress, due February 4th at the Independence Stadium Friendship Hostel, will see delegates usher in a new head following the disbandment of the Matarr Jarju-led leadership who'd spent four years on the hot-seat.

However, in spite of closeness of the Election Day, no one person has come out to make public their candidature since announcement that National Sports Council will be overseers of the congress with delegates also keeping their cards to their chest.

The arena was initially billed to be opened October 15th last year but was being delayed by friction between stakeholders and the former executive, with the former accusing Matarr's leadership of a raft of vices among them, mismanagement of funds and overstaying their welcome in power.

The wrestling fraternity faces a tough race against time with three months to closure of the season. Meaning, nomination of candidates vying for the vacant positions will be done on Election Day, this Saturday to save time.

Foroyaa Sport however understands that Modou Faye, president of the Wrestling Managers' Association and pictured above, is one of those interested in the presidency.

Gambia

Dog That Killed President Barrow's Son Injected to Death

The male dog that bit President Adama Barrow's 8-year-old son has been injected to death by the veterinary officers at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.