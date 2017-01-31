31 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Unsettled Muhamed Likely to Be MLS Club's Marquee Signing

By Sulayman Bah

Yet to-be-capped Gambian-born Muhamed Keita could be a 'galatico' for Major League Soccer newcomers Minnesota United, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The player, who's yet to secure a new club but remains highly in-demand, recently visited Minnesota United who got promoted to U.S' top flight this year.

The 26-year-old was invited to take a tour of the club's facilities before watching the side train all in efforts to sway to winger to join the team this season.

There hasn't been any talk of a deal being brokered but it is strongly believed the parties involved could walk that path possibly before end of the week. Should Keita sign the dotted lines, he would be expected to be made a Designated Player - the US equivalent of a marquee signing or galactico.

Marquee signings are paid by the MLS committee and Keita could be the second Gambian DP after compatriot Mustapha Jarju -the first African player DP when he joined Vancouver Whitecaps in 2011.

Any agreement being reached between Keita and new MLS franchise outfit Minnesota will hinge on the player's current problem with parent club Lech Poznan.

Muhamed fell out with the Polish giants having had a nightmarish spell there before seeking a loan move to return to Norway.

The forward made no comment at the time of his departure from Poznan but later revealed the reason behind his decision to leave, claiming he grew home sick and felt out of place owing to racist nature of the Eastern European country.

The 26-year-old claimed he had been touched and glared at u

...

