Photo: Daily News

Students writing exams (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday announced results of the 2016 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE), which indicate a 2.56 per cent improvement over the 2015 performance.

A total of 277,283 candidates (70.35 per cent) passed, by scoring between Division I and IV.

Out of those who passed, only 27 per cent will qualify for a place in Form 5, that is, the ones who passed with Divisions I, II and III.

Announcing the results, Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said that a total 408,372 candidates were registered to sit for the examination in 2016.

He said that among them 209,456 (51.26 per cent) were girls and 198,916 (48.71 per cent) were boys. He said that out of the 408,372 registered candidates, 355,822 were school candidates while the rest (52,550) were private candidates.

Dr Msonde revealed that a total of 277,283 candidates (both school and private) equivalent to 70.09 per cent passed the exam and of these, 135,859 were girls (equivalent to 67.06 per cent), and 141,424 were boys (equivalent to 73.26 per cent).

"This indicates a slight increase of 2.56 per cent compared to the 67.53 per cent pass rate of 2015," he said.

He further said that a total of 244,762 school candidates performed successfully, equivalent to 70.35 per cent of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination. Of these, 119,896 were girls (67.34 per cent) while 124,866 (equivalent to 73.50 per cent) were boys.

Meanwhile, Dr Msonde said that the results show that a total of 32,521 private candidates, equivalent to 68.19 per cent, who sat the CSEE passed compared to 31,951 private candidates in 2015 (64.80 per cent), which translates to an increase of 3.39 per cent.

He further noted that in the Qualifying Test (QT) exam, candidates who performed successfully were 8,751 (equivalent to 50.48 per cent) as compared to 7,536 candidates (equivalent to 46.63 per cent) in 2015, which is an increase of 3.85 per cent.

Among the 96,081 candidates who passed with Division I, II and III, girls were 39,282 (22.06 per cent) and boys were 56,736 (33.40 per cent).

Dr Msonde said that Necta has also withheld results of some candidate, including those of 33 who missed some papers due illness in the course of the exams.

He noted that 40 students from Hellens Secondary whose results have been withheld will only receive their results after the school head submits the prerequisite continuous assessment (CA) report as per Section 9(2) of the examination regulations.

He further revealed that Necta has cancelled examination results for 126 candidates who were found cheating.

Of the alleged cheats, 58 were school candidates; another 58 were private, while 10 were 10 QT candidates. Necta also nullified the results of one student who penned insults on his answer scripts.

The Top 10 best schools are: Feza Boys, Shamisiye Boys and Thomas More Machrina in Dar es Salaam, three schools in Coastal Region including Marian Girls, Marian Boys and St Aloysius Girls.

Others in the Top 10 league are St Francis Girls in Mbeya, Kaizirege Junior in Kagera, Kifungilo Girls in Tanga and Anwarite Girls in Kilimanjaro region.

The Top 10 female candidates are Cynthia Nehemiah Mchechu from St Francis Girls, Mbeya, Jigna Chavda from St Mary Goreti Kilimajaro, Naomi Tundui from Marian Girls, Coast Region, Victoria Chang'a from St Francis Mbeya, Esther Mndeme from St Mary's Mazinde Juu, Tanga, Christa Edward from St Francis Girls, Mbeya.

Others are: Nelda John from Marian Girls, (Coast Region), Mariamu Shabani from Kifungilo Girls, (Tanga), Beatrice Mwella from St Mary's Mazinde Juu, (Tanga) and Rachel Kisasa from Canossa, (Dar).

Meanwhile Top 10 list of boys comprise Alfred Shauri from Feza Boys, (Dar), Erick Mamuya from Marian Boys, (Coast Region), Brian Johnson from Marian Boys, (Coast), Ally Koti from ALCP Kilasara, (Kilimanjaro), Emmanuel Kajege from Marian Boys, (Coast), John Ng'hwaya from Nyegezi Seminary, Mwanza and Clever Yohana from Livingstone Boys Seminary, Tanga. Others include: Desderius Rugabandana from Morning Star, Mwanza, Kennedy Boniface and Assad Msangi from Feza Boys, Dar es Salaam.

Worst performing schools were named as: Kitonga secondary (Dar), Nyeburu (Dar), Mbopo (Dar), Mbondole (Dar), Somangile (Dar) and Kidete (Dar). Other are: include Masaki (Coast), Dahani (Kilimanjaro), Ruponda (Lindi) and Makiba (Arusha).

Dar es Salaam Region did not feature in the top 10 regions in the overall ranking in one of its worst records in recent years.