Tanzania: Top Candidates Speak On How They Made It

Dar es Salaam — He had waited for this day with bated breath. And, when the results of 2016 Form Four national exams were finally released yesterday, he was filled with both disbelief and excitement.

This was how Alfred Shauri from Feza Boys High School in Dar es Salaam expressed his feelings.

He was announced the best performer by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta).

The 17-year-old boy says that his achievement was not an overnight thing, but that he had invested a lot of his time and efforts in studying and following teachers' instructions with a strict discipline.

Although Alfred wants to pursue business and entrepreneurship, people close to him are persuading him to major in science and become an engineer, since he is very good at Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

His mother, Mrs Adela Shauri, a teacher at Mlimani Primary School in the city, was at work when she received the news that her son was the top student in the national exams.

She said her son's performance improved from the time he entered Standard Five. Alfred is the second born in a family of three children.

Feza Boys headmaster and Alfred's Physics teacher Simon Albert confessed that the best performer was multitalented and had a sense of readiness to learn anything that came his way, saying this may have had a huge contribution to the current results.

"He was always committed to learning. He took instructions seriously. As a physics teacher, I was happy to have him in my class as he was attentive and disciplined," he said. He commended Alfred for being active in extra-curricular activities as well. Noting that he won an international essay competition in Kiswahili last year.

"I can say that the conducive learning environment at Feza School contributed a great deal to my success. Of course, my personal efforts also count," said Alfred.

Secrets behind success of Feza Schools

According to Feza Schools managing director Ibrahim Rashid, the presence of committed teachers, learning facilities such as laboratories for science subjects, library and playing grounds as well as standard accommodation facilities are key factors for the schools' performance in national exams.

He said, the school ensures it provides the best services based from standards set by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

"The student-teacher ratio (STR) in our schools stands at 1:24 per stream, making it easy for teachers to be close to students and ensure they understand what is being taught," he said.

Adding, the school also appraise talents of their students by exposing them to local and international platforms with the focus of further developing their thinking facaulties so that they can competitively survice in any environment.

The best girl speaks

The excitement wasn't any different for Cynthia Mchechu, 16, the best female student who came up second on the list of the top ten performers.

"When my mom called me to inform of the results, I felt a huge urge to take a nap. I just couldn't bring myself to believe I had made to the list," she told The Citizen.

She is currently volunteering as a receptionist at Rightway Nursery and Primary School at Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam. Overwhelmed by joy, she wanted to be in the company of her younger brother, Eugene, who is studying at the school she volunteers as more journalists flocked in for interview.

Cynthia aspires to become a lawyer specialised in real estate. "I hear my dad speaking about the lucrative market of housing demand in the country. I thought that there must be a demand for legal support," adds Cynthia who is the second born and the only girl in a family of four.