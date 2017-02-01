31 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Accepts Chief of Staff's Resignation

Photo: Premium Times
The Nigerian Senate

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has accepted the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Sen. Isa Galaudu.

The information is in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olaniyonu stated that Galaudu first mentioned his decision to step down in November 2016 for personal reasons and that both Saraki and the chief of staff agreed on his final exit at the end of January.

He quoted Saraki as thanking the outgoing chief of staff "for his commitment and dedication to duty".

Saraki then asked Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola, to act in that position pending the appointment of a substantive chief of staff.

