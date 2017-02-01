31 January 2017

Malawi: Search for Miss Malawi Goes South - Organisers

Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre will this Friday host Miss Malawi regional edition where 13 princesses will battle to represent the Southern Region in the national finals slated for April, organisers have disclosed.

Miss Malawi pageantry has rebranded under management of two top media houses--Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

The idea is to use modelling as a professional vehicle to managing the country's soaring population estimated at 17 million.

"We are remaining with seven spaces for the national finals that will be filled by the deserving contestants from the Southern Region where 13 participants are expected to compete," ZBS's Teresa Ndanga, spokesperson for the Miss Malawi project said in quotes reported by The Nation on Tuesday.

Eight participants--three from Northern Region and five from Central Region--have already made it into the national finals.

Mizu Band and Mwini Zinthu star Blaze, an urban artist, are set to perform .

