Tanzania: Economy Needs Working Public Service

column

When Tanzania Private Sector Foundation Chairman Reginald Mengi addressed the media on Tuesday last week, his message was crafted to enable the public understand what benefits were to accrue from the formation of a Turkish Tanzania Business Forum.

Considering that Dr Mengi has been away from limelight for sometime, the matter of the formation of this business forum was important enough to have the executive chairman of IPP Group to not just attend the Business to Business meeting addressed by the head of state on Monday, but to convene a press conference at which weighty matter of cooperation between Turkey and Tanzania business lobbies were presented.

Naturally, the formation of secretariats by both countries to help promote, coordinate joint efforts and share knowledge on business and trade opportunities was top on the agenda, not forgetting that reciprocal visits that shall be done by the two sides alternating annually.

To be honest, our take is that both President John Magufuli and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation are playing a vigorous form of Rhumba while the businessmen and the public service staff are either hearing Mozart or dancing to Zouk.

In the last two years and, on an even more intense basis all kinds of B 2 B deals have been forged with India, Kenya, Morocco and now Turkey being hot on the heels. And that should be good reason for the business community to smile. Unfortunately it is not.

The challenge continues to remain with government officials. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation executive director seems to suggest that permanent secretaries, who are the CEOs of ministries and ministers who head the political wing have internalised the direction in which President Magufuli wants the country to go to achieve its industrialisation policy of 2O17 to 2O21.

The experiences that we have to go through and there are too many to be counted, show that somewhere along the line, government bureaucrats are still living in the age when the government lorded it over business and every investment was sneered at even as sources of funds were queried.

Dr Mengi is of the view that the challenge and indeed the onus lies with the media to create a continuous awareness buzz. That may well be but when you have bureaucrats who see themselves as the et all be all then we have a problem.

As researchers we have been turned down from various offices in which the reluctance to share information borders on outright sabotage of government policy.

The idea of being enablers shall never enter the mind of a government bureaucrat if what dominates their thinking is how much cash they will make as individuals.

Radius Circle Holdings of Hong Kong for instance would like to invest in gold refining, a subject matter that is at the heart of the debate as to whether our resources are being legally transferred to be refined elsewhere or it is an intricate theft racket.

Radius Circle CEO Amb Prateek Kumar was here in December and held talks with the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan as well as Zanzibar President Mohammed Shein.

Our role is to assist them by producing a Tanzania investment study to inform their entry into Tanzania. The first roadblock is when you learn that government officials do not acknowledge, let alone reply to emails requesting for information, even booking appointments.

Mr James Gayo more well known for his Kingo cartoons, has authored and created an awareness creation project Taswira . Believe me this is one production that needs to go on TV sooner rather than later. It chronicles the ills in public service and makes us, as nation wake up and think about the solutions to what is a complex web of inaction, indifference, lethargy, indecision, lack of skills and overall, outright sabotage.

Let's bite the bullet and see whether Tanzania Private Sector Foundation is willing to put its foot where its mouth is.

The foundation has been saying the right things. Whether that means the same thing with doing the right thing waits to be seen.

In this case the right thing to do is to partner with Mr Gayo and make this project bring some sanity to the madness in public offices.