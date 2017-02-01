ANALYSTS have slammed President Robert Mugabe failure to sign and ratify the African Charter on elections and governance, describing the development as proof of the Zanu PF leader's loathing for democracy.

The Charter was adopted by member states on the 30 June 2007 in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and came into force in February 2012 following ratification by the 15th member state.

Nearly 10 years later and, even during President Robert Mugabe's tenure as AU chair, Zimbabwe has neither signed nor ratified the treaty which seeks, among other things, to promote adherence to democratic principles, rule of law and human rights respect.

Maxwell Saungweme, political analyst, said Mugabe's attitude on such conventions is driven by his love for autocratic rule over democracy which is evidenced by a history of elections marred by violence and rigging.

"It's well-documented that we have a history of violent elections that in most cases were neither free nor fair.

"There is no interest in Mugabe or his party for democratic free and fair polls as such elections would guarantee his exit."

Saungweme said Mugabe's tenure at the helm of the continental body mandated to protect democracy Africa was like putting a "goat under the custody of a hyena".

"Mugabe neither believes in neither democracy nor free and fair elections and it will be phantasmagorical to think that Zimbabwe will ratify this charter under the current regime."

Mugabe's rule since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980 is now widely regarded as undemocratic--a belief informed by violent elections, electoral fraud and economic maladministration which has left many 72 percent poor.

Although opposition forces in the country have been pushing for electoral reforms, the Zanu PF-led government is noncommittal--a situation which has forced Morgan Tsvangirai, MDC president and former Prime minister--to boycott all by-elections since the 2013 harmonised elections.

Critics say Mugabe is famous for ignoring constitutional provisions for political expediency. Even his Zanu PF party's constitution has been amended to several times to safeguard hegemonic rule.

Dewa Mavhinga, a political commentator, said Mugabe's failure to sign and ratify the African Charter is an unfortunate confirmation of "hypocrisy of the highest order".

"Zimbabwe was recently like the guy who chairs programs at his in laws where he has neither engaged nor married. It unmasks the government's pretence to be a democracy," he said.

According to Mavhinga, government views the independency and impartiality of national electoral bodies amongst other reforms as a peripheral issue--an attitude which compromises the intended purpose of the Charter to safeguard political stability and good governance.

Despite many calling for adoption of the Charter, Charles Mangongera, a political scientist, said the agreement would not guarantee reforms in Zimbabwe given Mugabe's lack of respect for constitutionalism.

"Even if Zimbabwe were to sign the Charter I do not think that it would make much of a difference given the fact that the AU lacks sanction mechanisms for errant countries," he said.

"Zimbabwe is a member of SADC but it has constantly flouted the rules of elections as enunciated in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Guidelines on Democratic Elections without any censure from the regional body."

Godwine Mureriwa, another political analyst, said the Charter, just like many international laws comes are normally biased advancing the interests of Africa's erstwhile colonial masters.

"It's not Zimbabwe alone which is yet to do that because many have a Western origin and are funded by the West, many Africa countries cannot just sign or ratify. They need to scrutinise and be sure of its objectives to make sure it doesn't threaten national sovereignty."

According to the African Commission on Human and People's Rights, Zimbabwe is among the eight countries which include Botswana, Egypt, Gambia, Tanzania, Seychelles, Libya, Eritrea that have neither signed nor ratified the Charter, while only 24 have signed and ratified.