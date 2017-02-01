31 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africans Are Blessers to Foreign Artists - Hlaudi

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says South Africans are blessers to artists outside of SA, but thanks to him, people can now feel the impact of transformation at the broadcaster.

"We have our own artists in SA. I don't understand why we as South Africans don't believe in ourselves. We believe that artists outside SA [are] better than ours," Motsoeneng said on Tuesday.

The controversial Motsoeneng was speaking at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto at the memorial service of gospel star Lundi Tyamara on Tuesday.

The gospel artist died on Friday after a long struggle with TB and liver complications.

Tyamara passed away at the Edenvale hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for six weeks.

Motsoeneng, who was introduced as someone who supports creative arts, said that when he implemented the 90% local music policy at the SABC he created employment in SA.

Call for unity among artists

"I am very happy that I champion 90%. People can feel the transformation, they can touch it, they can eat it."

Motsoeneng said the media was overly critical of the policy.

"All media were saying that if we introduce 90% people will listen to other broadcasters. I don't know what kind of South Africans they are. All broadcasters, including community television, should play 90% music. It should not just be SABC."

Motsoeneng said he felt proud listening to artists performing at Tyamara's memorial.

"I see unity among artists. When we leave here I know we will not see that unity. But my appeal to artists is to be united."

Speaking about Tyamara, Motsoeneng said he "was a unique and special person because of his own talent".

"What we need is for young artists to produce quality music for all South Africans [like he did]."

Source: News24

