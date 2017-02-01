31 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Britain Gives Sh4.2 Billion for Tanzania Innovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludger Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam — The deal was signed yesterday here by the director general of Commission of Science and Technology (Costech), Dr Hassan Mshinda, and a representative of the Department of International Development (DFID), Ms Jane Miller. Mr David McGivney, team leader of the UK-based NGO Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), which is supervising the project was also present.

Dr Mshinda said the support was important for scaling up Tanzania's development through spreading innovations in various sectors.

"Investment in science, technology and innovation is critical to help Tanzania to establish and sustain competitiveness. Strategic partnerships such as this with HDIF are key to building a robust innovation ecosystem in Tanzania that contributes to the national development agenda," he said. For her part, Ms Miller said Tanzania had huge potential to accelerate the achievement of its goals through science, innovation and its youth.

"The British government is very proud of its excellent relationship with Costech. We believe in Costech's aspiration to bring together bright Tanzanians to help solve Tanzania's most critical challenges," she said.

Mr McGivney hopes "Tanzania will leapfrog other countries only if it fully embraces new technologies. Through HDIF's partnership with Costech, we believe new innovators and innovations will be drawn out of Tanzania."

The UK support is a continuation of the innovation programme, which began in 2014, whereby the HDIF moved to supporting Costech.

Tanzania

Govt Admits Over One Million Face Food Shortage

The government yesterday told the Parliament that more than one million people were experiencing food shortage in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.