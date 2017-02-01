Tanzania: Britain Gives Sh4.2 Billion for Tanzania Innovation

Dar es Salaam — The deal was signed yesterday here by the director general of Commission of Science and Technology (Costech), Dr Hassan Mshinda, and a representative of the Department of International Development (DFID), Ms Jane Miller. Mr David McGivney, team leader of the UK-based NGO Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), which is supervising the project was also present.

Dr Mshinda said the support was important for scaling up Tanzania's development through spreading innovations in various sectors.

"Investment in science, technology and innovation is critical to help Tanzania to establish and sustain competitiveness. Strategic partnerships such as this with HDIF are key to building a robust innovation ecosystem in Tanzania that contributes to the national development agenda," he said. For her part, Ms Miller said Tanzania had huge potential to accelerate the achievement of its goals through science, innovation and its youth.

"The British government is very proud of its excellent relationship with Costech. We believe in Costech's aspiration to bring together bright Tanzanians to help solve Tanzania's most critical challenges," she said.

Mr McGivney hopes "Tanzania will leapfrog other countries only if it fully embraces new technologies. Through HDIF's partnership with Costech, we believe new innovators and innovations will be drawn out of Tanzania."

The UK support is a continuation of the innovation programme, which began in 2014, whereby the HDIF moved to supporting Costech.