Zimbabwe: Star FM Takes Radio to Bulawayo

Buoyed by the recent ZAMPS results which saw Star FM increase its lead in the urban space, the leading station in the country, in partnership with Coca Cola will broadcast live at The Chronicle building in Bulawayo from February today to Friday as it strives to make radio accessible to all communities.

Pursuing its theme of "Taking Radio to the People", the station will provide a platform for Bulawayo residents to interact with Star FM personalities during these live broadcasts which will feature the vibrant; multi-lingual presenter Ndumiso Dube aka The Skywalker.

"The live programmes will be aired as follows: Wednesday February 1 from 0300-0600 on The Breakout; Sungura Wednesday between 2200-0000 hours on the same day while on Friday February 3 the broadcast will be from 0300 to 0600 hours on 'The Breakout' followed by an All-Star Party featuring Bulawayo Mix DJs from 1800 hours," noted Star FM in a statement yesterday.

Star FM general manager Comfort Mbofana said the station has always tried to redefine radio through innovating.

"We have always tried to redefine radio through broadcasting in ways that have not been tried before in the country. That is the template most radio stations are now following," he said.

"We hope to continue broadcasting from various cities and towns around the country as our listeners and advertisers define our existence and these engagements continue making us the caviar of radio."

Mbofana said the station would continue interfacing regularly with the public to get its feedback on its programming. This complements Government's efforts to make information accessible to all communities through various media platforms.

According to the latest ZAMPS, Star FM continues to dominate urban listenership with a percent listenership up from 50 percent in the last survey. ZiFM follows with a 28 percent listenership while Radio Zimbabwe is at 26 percent.